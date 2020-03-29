_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 29, 2020- A pastor who claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was a ‘hoax’ created by the media has died from the deadly virus.





Landon Spradlin, 66, from Gretna in Virginia, passed away this week at the Atrium Health Cabarrus hospital, in Concord, North Carolina, after teasing positive for coronavirus.





According to reports the deceased had both bronchitis and a small case of pneumonia, and had already tested negative for the coronavirus while in New Orleans.





Before his death, the Pastor had shared a misleading meme on March 13, comparing coronavirus deaths to swine flu deaths and said that the pandemic was the result of “mass hysteria” from the media.





He also suggested that the media is using the pandemic to hurt President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

“It will come and it will go,” he wrote.





However, on March 17, Landon Spradlin and his wife were returning home from a traveling ministry when he fell ill.





He was rushed to hospital where doctors placed him on a ventilator and diagnosed him with double pneumonia, meaning both lungs were infected, the report added.





The Pastor later tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital and died on Wednesday becoming among the first people from Virginia to die from Covid-19.





So fare over 2000 people have died in the US from the Covid-19



