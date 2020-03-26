_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 26, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a national curfew starting Friday, March 27, 2020.





In a press briefing at State House yesterday, Uhuru directed that only permitted persons would be allowed to step out of the confines of their homes from 7 p.m to 5 a.m as of March 27.





"Effective Friday, 27th March 2020, a Daily Curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya, with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being Medical Professionals, Health Workers, Critical and Essential Services Providers, being prohibited between those hours,” President Kenyatta stated.









The head of state further directed that only Critical and Essential Service Providers will not be affected by the curfew.





Those include; Medical Professionals and Health Workers, National Security, Administration and Co-ordination Officers, Public Health and Sanitation officers in the County Governments, Licensed Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Licensed Broadcasters and Media Houses, Kenya Power & Lightening Company Limited.





Others are; Food Dealers, Distributors, Wholesalers and Transporters of Farm Produce, Licensed Supermarkets, Mini-Markets and Hypermarkets, Licensed Distributors and Retailers of Petroleum and Oil Products and Lubricants, Licensed Telecommunication Operators and Service Providers, Licensed Banks, Financial Institutions and Payment Financial Services, Fire Brigade and other Emergency Response Services and Licensed security firms.





President Kenyatta gave the order as he made an announcement of three more confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, which takes the total tally to 28.





The Kenyan DAILY POST