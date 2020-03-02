Monday, March 2, 2020

-Upcoming Kamba Instagram socialite, July Fest, has started making frequent trips to Nigeria and this is something that should worry her parents.





A lot of young ladies are lured to Nigeria by wealthy fraudsters and drug dealers who then lure them to drug trafficking and use them as sex slaves.





Once famous Kenyan socialite, Pesh, is languishing in a Ghananian jail after she was lured to drug trafficking.





Before Pesh was arrested, she was making frequent lavish trips to Nigeria and Ghana which were sponsored by drug dealers.





The drug dealers lured her into drug trafficking and she was arrested with hard drugs in a Ghanaian airport.





This upcoming socialite called ,July, who is said to be a high end thigh vendor, may also be headed to jail if she is not careful.





Currently, she is in Lagos, Nigeria eating life with a big spoon.





The lavish trip might be sponsored by drug dealers and fraudsters.





Are her parents aware what their daughter has turned into ?













Here are more pics of the high budget socialite who displays lavish life on social media.







