Wednesday March 18, 2020 - Members of Parliament both in the National Assembly and the Senate are now a worried lot after it emerged that some of them could be infected with the deadly Coronavirus.





This is after the legislators shared the same flight as Coronavirus patient number four.





Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that several legislators and members of the Parliamentary Service Commission were on the same flight as the fourth patient to test positive for COVID-19.





Murkomen tabled an adjournment motion in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly virus among Members of Parliament.









"Parliament building has high human traffic on any working day, including Members of Parliament, staff, visitors, school children, visiting delegations and witnesses appearing before House Committees.”





"The Senate resolves to adjourn its plenary sittings today March 17, 2020, to reconvene on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 2:20 p.m." the motion reads in part.





There was drama during the Tuesday sitting as members of the House ordered that the identified legislators be ordered out.





Endebes MP, Robert Pukose, alerted the House that the matter should be treated with utmost seriousness following the latest update that confirmed that a citizen who was on the same flight as the legislators had tested positive for COVID-19.





"The commissioner just arrived from London.”





“For the sake of the health of the MPs, I ask you to order him to leave.”





“This is a serious matter," Pekoes stated in the heated House session.





