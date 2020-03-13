_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 13, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a gathering of the National Security Council after the first case of Coronavirus (COVID19) was confirmed in the country.





A statement released by State House on Friday, March 13, indicated that an emergency session of the National Security Council met and received a report from the National Emergency Response Committee on COVID19.





The committee then came upon the resolution to ensure that the national security infrastructure is mobilized to back the National Emergency Response Committee on all the precautionary measures it announced that morning.





The council also resolved that additional medical personnel be recruited and retained on an emergency basic contract to support the precautionary management measures and enhance surveillance to check any possible spread of the Coronavirus in the country.





It also directed that all National government administration officers in the country be tasked immediately to ensure that all the measures announced by the committee are put in place.





Some of these measures include continued public awareness on the role of hygiene in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus, and discouragement of mass gatherings and meetings and continued monitoring and surveillance.





The council further urged Kenyans to go about their daily activities as usual and to continue taking necessary precautions as advised by the Ministry of Health.





Some of the precautionary measures as announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe calls for a person with a cough or sneeze to stay home and maintain good respiratory hygiene by covering their mouth when coughing or sneezing.





Kagwe also called upon all Kenyans to be cautious and work towards a collective responsibility to ensure that the situation is arrested soonest possible.





"This is that time when we are calling for serious citizen responsibility. This is not a situation where we depend on the Government.”





“It is time we take responsibility as a nation," Kagwe rallied.





The Kenyan DAILY POST