Tuesday March 31, 2020 - The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) headquarters at the port of Mombasa are reportedly on lockdown after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.





According to reports, the employee was taken to Mombasa Hospital while 15 others who were in contact with the patient were forced to quarantine.





Another employee with Covid-19-like symptoms at the authority was also taken to Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa.









Yesterday, panic gripped the institution after a cleaner who claimed to have been in contact with the first case was taken ill.





KPA manager in charge of operations, William Ruto, assured employees that there was no cause for panic.





He said that the confirmed case had left work on Friday and had been in hospital since then.





He further urged all employees at the facility to ensure that they followed safety guidelines including hand washing and social distancing.



