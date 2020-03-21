_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 21, 2020 - The sacked senior directors attached to the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) are officially headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign team.





A day after they were sacked from State House by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the five will now operate from the DP’s offices.





According to sources, the DP will retain them from his personal coffers.





They five — James Kinyua (events and branding), Eric Ng’eno (speech writing), Denis Itumbi (digital, innovation and diaspora communication), David Nzioka (events and branding) and John Ndolo (principal information officer in charge of digital strategies) — had worked for President Uhuru Kenyatta for almost 10 years.





Ruto is said to have asked them “to hang around” as they wait to get instructions on their responsibilities from Dr. Korir Sing’oei, the man recently charged with the DP’s strategy in preparation for the 2022 elections.





The five directors fell out with a number of President Kenyatta’s handlers such as Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita and former PSCU boss and the State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu (now Kenya’s envoy to the United Kingdom).





They were accused of lacking fidelity to State secrets and bringing the presidency into disrepute.





The President’s men are, however, not amused by the DP’s move.





They say that by taking in the five, the second in command was telling his boss that he had failed to reciprocate “the good gesture of the boys who stood with him in the trenches”.





With his eyes trained on the highest office in the land when his boss retires, DP Ruto has adopted a gather all, scatter none policy and hopes to tap into the communication and “propaganda” prowess of some of the directors to make headway, especially among the youth.



