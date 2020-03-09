_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday March 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto yesterday vowed to expose Government officials whom he accused of threatening and blackmailing leaders over their political affiliation.





Speaking at the Catholic Church of Uganda Martyrs Kibirichia Parish in Buuri Constituency, Meru County, Ruto accused unnamed officials of seeking to use the criminal justice system to intimidate leaders.





He claimed that Governors, Members of Parliament, Senators and Members of the County Assembly had been receiving threatening phone calls.









"We live in a democratic nation as Kenya and citizens, leaders, public officers should have the opportunity to make choices that they have decided on their own.”





"To try and use the criminal justice system to perpetuate a certain political agenda or narrative is in itself criminal.”





"I want to say for the avoidance of doubt, leaders in Kenya today, MPs and MCAs are being treated to intimidation, blackmail, threats that they will be taken to this court or that court because of their political affiliation.”





“When did Kenya sink that low?" Ruto asserted.





A tough-talking Ruto warned the officials that they would soon be exposed.





"These public servants in our offices should work in accordance with what their job description is.”





“They should not be using the criminal justice system to try and achieve political ends to intimidate, blackmail and intimidate people that this will happen and that will happen,” stated Ruto.



