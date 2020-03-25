_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 23, 2020 – The Ministry of Health in Uganda has confirmed five new coronavirus cases - including an eight-month-old baby whose father recently travelled back from Kisumu, Kenya.





According to the Ministry, the child in a stable condition and is being hospitalized at Iganga Hospital.





"The child is in hospital here in Iganga.., she is under isolation.”





“But then she has to be cared for," the Ministry said.





"...the father of the child had travelled to a neighboring country.”





“We want this information gathered to get a comprehensive situation."





The father of the child is a businessman who visited Kisumu City last week and he spent the night there parting with girls from the lakeside.





Another person who tested positive was a 63-year-old who travelled from Germany and two Chinese nationals.





Uganda now has 14 cases from 8 on Monday.



