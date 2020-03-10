Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - The tourism industry in Kenya as been dealt a massive blow after poachers killed the only female white giraffe and her calf in Kenya at IJara.

The conservancy manager, Mohammed Ahmednoor, confirmed the incident









According to KWS, the white Giraffe was the only one of its kind in the world.





In 2017, the giraffe gave birth to a male calf raising everyone’s hope that the rare lineage would continue.



