Friday, March 27, 2020 - The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has sparked outrage after stating that they postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the arrival Covid-19 in Africa.





Bach was quoted saying that the increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa had caused the event to be pushed to a later date.





“International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said Wednesday that a surge in coronavirus cases in Africa prompted the decision to postpone the world’s biggest sporting event,”





The IOC President’s remarks did not go down well with a section of Africans with some terming it racism at its best.





This is because the Coronavirus has hit Europe, Asia and the Americas more than Africa and the cases in Africa have actually been imported.





The highly anticipated event is among sporting activities that have been called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has continued to ravage the world and claiming lives.





