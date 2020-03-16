_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 16, 2020- Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya has ordered closure of all public mortuaries for 30 days as a measure to contain the possible spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)





Consequently, Oparanya has advised residents to bury their dead on the same day.





This drastic measure has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans with some supporting him while others saying it is against traditions and culture of the Luhya.





The Coronavirus has continued to cause havoc world over with three cases confirmed in Kenya.





This is how Kenyans reacted.















