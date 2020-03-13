_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 13, 2020- The Ministry of Health has sent a rapid response team to Ongata Rongai where the lady with coronavirus hails from.





The woman, who is inside Kenyatta National Hospital isolation ward tested positive for the deadly disease that has been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).





Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe said the lady, who arrived from United States on March 5th has already provided contacts of people she has been with in Rongai.





“We have embarked on a contract tracing for all persons who have been in contact with her," Kagwe said.





"We have sent a rapid response team to Ongata Rongai area where she lives for that purpose. There should be no panic."Kagwe said.





The CS praised the woman for going to the hospital.





"I want to thank her because the minute she started feeling unwell she felt she needed to go to a hospital,"





"She is a very responsible citizen...She has given us the names of the people she has been in contact with,” Kagwe said.



