Tuesday March 31, 2020 - Members of Kirinyaga County Assembly have laid grounds for the impeachment of Governor Anne Waiguru after a motion was tabled in the house.





According to reports, Mutira Ward Representative, Kinyua Wangui, filed the motion, accusing Waiguru of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.





“The County assembly now resolves to remove Hon. Anne Mumbi (herein referred to as the County Governor) from the office of the County Governor of Kirinyaga, pursuant to Article 181 (1) (a) & (c) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, 2012 and the County Assembly Standing Order. No 58,” the motion read in part.





Wangui alleged that Waiguru had intentionally "refused, failed or neglected" to duly deliver to the County on the 2018-2019 fiscal year.





Wangui further claimed that Waiguru undermined the County Assembly's authority.



According to her, Waiguru was required to submit her plans for the County before the Assembly for approval but she failed.



“That the Governor’s failure to comply with Section 30 (2) (f), (j) and (k) of the County Government Act 2012 not only undermines the power and the authority of the County Assembly to offer oversight and approve various developmental plans, but also greatly clogs the wheels of Wanjiku-oriented development in Kirinyaga County,” the motion further reads.







Waiguru was also on the spot over a tender which the MCA alleged was awarded irregularly.





The lawmaker highlighted that a company, Joames Investment Limited, said to have been awarded a tender by the Governor, falls short on the legal due process.





“The tender was unilaterally undertaken by Master Rock Construction Company whose bid was non-responsive, thereby violating the constitution and the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act, 2015 and the regulations therein,” Wangui argued.





She also highlighted yet another tender which the Governor used to acquire her official vehicle for Ksh 15 million.





Wangui stated that the purchase was illegal despite a similar acquisition by former Governor Joseph Ndathi.





“(This) action amounts to imprudent use of public resources, and in furtherance of the corrupt practices,” Wangui stated in the motion.



