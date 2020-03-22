_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, March 22, 2020 - A senior Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist who had been reported missing was found dead.





Christine Omulando, 46 years old, an editor at the NMG owned The East African, was reported missing on 18 March 2020 after family, colleagues, and friends failed to reach her on phone.





The deceased had reported to work on Monday, 16 March 2020 and left the office shortly afternoon to go for lunch but never returned to the office.





It has emerged that she was killed in a road accident at Nairobi's Khoja Mosque roundabout after a speeding vehicle ran over her, killing her on the spot.





Shockingly, this is the second NMG journalist to die in similar circumstances this month.





On 07 March 2020, Raphael Nzioki, NTV news editor, was run over by a speeding car just outside Nation Center – the building where the Aga Khan owned media house is located and died on the spot.





Police have since arrested the driver who killed Nzioki while investigations are ongoing with regards to Omulando’s killer.



