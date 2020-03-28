_________________________________________________________________________

Job Title: Office Administrator – Outdoor Sports Company

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 35k – 40k

Our client is a leading Outdoor sports company in Nairobi.

They seek to hire a highly organized office administrator who has the ability to multitask and handle the different tasks assigned.

They will be tasked with ensuring efficient office operations, coordination and management of the bookings as well as the smooth running of the different activities in the company.

Key Responsibilities

· Support systematic filing of all hard and soft documents allowing easy retrieval of files and documents while ensuring they are secure and accessible.

· Maintain accurate corporate Sales record through a cloud-based system

· Capture sales and generate sales reports.

· Assist with calendar bookings and provide real-time scheduling of clients.

· Manage all bookings and ensure that any hitches are resolved promptly.

· Supervise and manage the staff at the site.

· Handle all incoming guests, manage visitor flow and ensure the site is prepared before the clients come in.

· Maintain supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level, anticipating needed supplies, placing and expediting orders for supplies.

· Manage office petty cash, bank reconciliation and handle General office administrative issues.

· Assist in handling a second company which is a design and print company

· Coordinate activities between clients and the designer in the designing company.

· Lead and contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results.

· Maintain polite and professional communication via phone and e-mail.

Skills & Qualifications

· Diploma or a Bachelor’s Degree in a Business-related field.

· Minimum 3-4 years’ experience in a similar position

· Must possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Must demonstrate the ability to move with speed and handle multiple tasks at once.

· Strong prioritization and administrative skills

· Must be keen to detail.

· Ability to meet pressing deadlines, collect data and communicate it in a comprehensive report.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject, quoting the job title in the email subject (Office Administrator-Outdoor Sports Company) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Wednesday 1st April 2020.

Kindly indicate the current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.