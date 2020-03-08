_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020 - Msambweni Member of Parliament Ramadhani Suleiman Dori is dead.





The ODM MP succumbed to cancer on Monday morning while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa.





Taking to twitter, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, wrote: “My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who has passed on this morning.





“May the Lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul Rest In Eternal Peace”.





The ODM Party paid tribute to the late Dori hailing him as a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly.





“We are saddened by the death of our Member and MP for Msambweni Hon. Suleiman Dori early this morning.





“Cancer has once again robbed Kenya a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly.





“To the people of Msambweni, Kwale County & the Coast region, poleni sana,” reads a tweet from the ODM Party official twitter handle.



The late MP will be buried today (Monday 9th March 2020) at 4pm at his home village of Gasi, in Msambweni constituency, Kwale County.