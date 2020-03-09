_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday March 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto is the next President of Kenya going by what happened in Msambweni Constituency on Monday during the burial of area MP, Suleiman Dori.





The ODM MP died at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa after a long battle with cancer.





During the burial, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, was heckled and booed for trying to link Deputy President William Ruto to the Sh 39 billion fake arms scandal.





Instead of eulogising the MP, Mbadi with his big mouth went to tell mourners how Ruto was involved in the Sh 39 billion fake arms scandal together with former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa.





The mourners told Mbadi to shut up and stop mentioning the name of the Deputy President again.





Over the last two weeks, ODM leaders led by party leader, Raila Odinga, have been calling for the arrest of William Ruto over the scandal that was planned at Ruto’s offices in Nairobi.





Ruto, who is second in command, has denied his involvement in the scandal.



