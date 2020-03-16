_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 16, 2020-

Nurses at Mbagathi Hospital are staging a go slow complaining of lack of equipments and training in dealing with Coronavirus disease.





Already, there are 22 patients who have been isolated at the hospital over coronavirus and nurses complain lack of adequate coronavirus training and little support to protect their families who they go home to every evening after working near patients that are potentially suffering from the virus.





On Friday last week, a nurse broke down in tears about her fears of going back home to her children amid concerns that she could infect them.





The health workers are also complaining that the hospitals are not in “crisis mode” yet in other words, since the other departments differ from the isolation wards, and do not have masks or any other protective gear.





However, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has assured Kenyans that there are enough kits and hazmat suits to deal with the deadly disease that have nearly stopped globalization.



