Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - Kenya is the fourth African country with the highest number of billionaires and super-wealthy people according to Knight Frank’s Global Wealth Report.





Kenya has 42 individuals worth over US$30 million each (Sh3.07 billion).





South Africa takes the top spot in the African rankings with 1,033 individuals, followed by Nigeria with 724 people.





Morocco takes third place with 215 super-wealthy individuals.





Globally, the US has the highest number of super-wealthy people in the world at 240,575, followed by China with 61,587 people, Germany comes third with 23,078 people and France fourth with 18,776 people.





The report indicates that the number of ultra-high net worth individuals grew by 6 percent in the last year, to stand at 513,244.





This translates to 31,000 new ultra-high net worth individuals.





According to the report, 67 percent of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) in Kenya are now interested in ESG (environmental, social, governance) policies of companies they invest in.





Kenya’s wealthy are also keen on healthcare and retirement property for commercial real estate investment in 2020.





While the report does not name individuals, previous wealth reports have identified the Kenyatta family, Moi family and later politician Nicholas Biwott among Kenya’s wealthiest.





Other individuals that are known to be super-rich include, businessmen Manu Chandaria, Chris Kirubi and Vimal Shah.





The report has projected that in the next five years, the highest number of rich individuals will be in India with a growth of 73 percent, followed by Egypt at 66 percent and Vietnam at 64 percent.



