Saturday, March 28, 2020-While her colleagues in the disciplined force were torturing Kenyans during the curfew, this cop was spotted escorting a mother and her baby.
She carried her luggage and ensured that she reached her destination safely.
As Kenyans continue calling out cops for meting out violence on Citizens who failed to obey curfew orders, this cop should be commended for her kind acts.
