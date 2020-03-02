



Monday March 2, 2020 - Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has alleged mistreatment during the BBI rally that took place in Meru County.





Speaking earlier today, Linturi stated that despite the rally being held in his region, protocol hitches saw him publicly humiliated alongside Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.





"Senator Murkomen and I were standing because we did not have seats.”





“Nobody wanted us to have seats and unfortunately, that is where I come from," Linturi revealed.





According to Linturi, mistreatment did not end there. This is after they were forced to remain standing as the rally progressed.





To add salt to injury, the people in charge of the program were not keen on having him or Murkomen address the gathering.





"Were it not for public pressure, it would not have been easy for us to be granted the opportunity to speak.”





“They decided to become difficult,” he said.





He further added that when he saw the program and the list of those set to address the gathering, he could tell that it was purposely designed to lock some individuals.





"The program that we saw, because fortunately, we managed to see the program, was drawn in a manner... and it can only be courteous when you have visitors in your county, you become the person to at least invite them.”





"When you have to force yourself to have an opportunity to speak to the people or invite your own colleagues in your county, that should tell you so much and I don't think there is anything meaningful that we will achieve in the process other than to divide the country more...," he stated.





The BBI rally was marked with dramatic moments that saw Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria and Kipchumba Murkomen walk out with a huge crowd just before the guest of honour, Raila Odinga, could speak.





The Kenyan DAILY POST