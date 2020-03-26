_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 26, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, through the Ministry of Health, has assured incoming international passengers that they will be quarantined in a conducive environment.





This follows complaints that some of the rooms in quarantine facilities had poor ventilation and even bedbugs.





A statement from the Ministry of Health stated that all the selected areas and hotels to accommodate incoming passengers will have a well-ventilated single room with open windows and an open door.





The Ministry has also banned the sharing of rooms during the quarantine period.





Couples will not be able to share rooms but parents with children who require guardianship will be allowed to be in one room.





Hotels hosting the incoming passengers have also been asked to submit details of all the clients booked and the related hotel rooms with attached forms, to the Health Ministry.





Hotels are also expected to facilitate cleaning materials (bucket and mop with bleach disinfectant 1:6 dilution).





The room occupants have also been asked to change bed linen themselves as need arises.





The hotel shall provide fresh linen and buckets with bleach and water and will also launder the disinfected laundry and wash accordingly.





The room occupants will have their meals delivered outside their doors and after meal service, the used utensils shall be deposited in bleach solution which will be provided by the hotel.





The used utensils shall be washed using bleach.





The Government has also said that hand hygiene should be performed before eating, after using the toilet and whenever hands look dirty.





If hands are not visibly dirty, an alcohol-based hand rub can be used.





"Health workers and hotel staff interacting closely with the client have been asked to wear a tightly fitted N95 mask that covers their mouth and nose," the statement reads.





"Lab screening shall also be done from the fifth day, which will be shared with the Ministry of Health team.”





The medical response teams will conduct a daily symptomatic screen, using the hotel phone service or mobile number.



