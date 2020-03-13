_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday March 13, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters in Uasin Gishu took to Eldoret streets to protest against alleged disrespect of the DP by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and a section of Jubilee leaders.





The charged protesters castigated politicians whom they accused of being focused on bringing the DP down due to ill political motives.





The youths who chanted “No Ruto, No BBI” matched along Eldoret streets in a move that ignited a collusion with security agencies in the area.





There were running battles between police officers and Ruto’s supporters with the former lobbing teargas canisters to disperse the youthful protesters.





According to the police, the gathering was illegal as the dissenters had not obtained requisite permits to engage in demonstrations.





Earlier, area OCPD had cautioned them against demonstrations without seeking approval from his office.





"You have the right to demonstrate but you did not inform us on time.”





“I have come in peace and I am calling on all of us to postpone the exercise and let few of the official follow me to the police station where we can plan on when you will do it,” said the OCPD.





The youths, who were accompanied by Cheptiret Kipchamo Member of County Assembly Gilbert Tenai, expressed concerns over what they termed as constant attacks of the DP by leaders saying he deserves respect.





"Ruto is a, resident of Uasin Gishu and he was elected alongside the President.”





“Why is he being vilified and sidelined in government," posed Tenai.





"Those drumming support for his impeachment should know that there is no clause in the Constitution that allows for such a long shot plot,” he added.





The demonstrators observed that the DP had become a target for few individuals in the country who are bent on maligning his name with graft in a bid to discredit his 2022 presidential ambition.



