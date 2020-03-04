_________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis , love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or site: www.mugwenudoctors.com

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis , love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or site: www.mugwenudoctors.com ______________________

Wednesday March 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, through the National Treasury, has not allocated any money for a referendum in its budget estimates for the next financial year.





According to the outlines in the 2020/21 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) prepared by the National Treasury, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will receive almost the same amount as it did this fiscal year.





Currently, IEBC has a budget of Sh4.4 billion, which will increase marginally by Sh200 million to Sh4.6 billion in the next financial year that starts in July.





IEBC stated that the Sh4.6 billion it has been allocated is for its operations with Sh150 million for development.





It does not factor in a plebiscite.





“If a referendum was to be conducted, we would need a separate budget.”





“In budgeting, we only plan for what is definite and at the time we were making this budget, the referendum had not been agreed upon,” acting IEBC Chief Executive Officer, Marjan Marjan, said.





Marjan said that he does not expect a referendum budget to sit in any other Government agency but the IEBC adding that the agency’s request for an extra Sh1 billion to support continuous voter registration was declined.





Politicians, led by former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, are pushing for a referendum this year but, without a budget, this may mean that it is not a priority in the new financial year.



