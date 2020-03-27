_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Supreme Court judge Njoki Ndung'u , DCI George Kinoti, Attorney General Paul Kihara, and National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi are at the forefront of a web of Government cartels that are frustrating and arm twisting heads of Government institutions into surrender or quit their positions so that they can be replaced by their cronies, highly placed sources have now confirmed.





The primary focus of the four is getting rid of persons from outside Mount Kenya region who are in positions of influence, targeting Government institutions and parastatals. The four senior Government officials who hold top positions in critical Government offices have recently trained their focus on among others, the Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku all in a bid to get rid of him from the lucrative position.





Mr. Manduku was recently defended by the Port Workers Welfare and Performance Group who said the probe was out of ‘pure malice’.





“From what we are reading in the media on the alleged corruption scandal at the Port of Mombasa, it is pure malice. There is a hidden agenda behind the reports,” the group said in a statement.





It is emerging that Ndung'u, Kinoti, Kihara and Mutuiri have targeted Manduku with a keen interest in controlling the multibillion shillings tenders at Kenya Ports Authority.





Losers in the lucrative tenders that were cancelled over irregularities ganged up with support from the four and started a vicious campaign through media outlets to bring down the top management of KPA.





The link in the newsrooms is one Mwaniki Munuhe, a former journalist at the Standard Group newspapers and who was linked to the National Youth Service multibillion shillings scandal where he is said to have received Sh10 million during the tenure of Governor Anne Waiguru who was then Cabinet Secretary for Devolution.





A bitter fallout between Munuhe and journalist Kipchumba Some of The Daily Nation is brewing and the swords have been drawn. Kipchumba was given a whistleblower’s report by Munuhe who claims to be close to Transport CS James Macharia and Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti.





He was promised Sh1 million by Munuhe with a down payment of Sh500,000 being given before the article goes live with the balance sorted out once the story was carried by the local daily.





Word has it Munuhe has failed to honor this promise with Kipchumba openly complaining that he has been conned.





Another journalist on Munuhe’s payroll is Standard Group’s Willis Oketch, said to be close to former Procurement Manager Yobes Oyaro who was moved to Kisumu from Mombasa.





Also targeted by the four power wielding Government officials are top executives at Kenya Power including suspended Kenya Power Managing Director Ken Tarus.





At Kenya Power, the fight has been over tenders for procurement of transformers and prequalifying of companies for labor and transport contracts which the axis of four has sought to benefit from by pushing to have their cronies win the lucrative contracts and tenders.





The influence of this cartel is overwhelming.





They are doing illegal businesses and arm twisting officials into surrender and many Government officers live in fear and have become their slaves.



