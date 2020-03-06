_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 6, 2020 -Despite Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua threatening to take a stern action against the new crop of Gengetone artists who are releasing raunchy music videos full of dirty lyrics, the young kids are still releasing the trash music that is branded “Gengetone”.





There are so many upcoming artists in their mid-20’s who are chasing clout by releasing the dirty music videos that leaves parents weeping.





Just when we thought that Gengetone was slowing down, another female singer has emerged with a raunchy music video that has shocked Netizens.





The crazy stuff that they are doing in the music video proves that the current generation has lost direction.





Watch this madness.







