Saturday, March 28, 2020 - This guy has excited Netizens after he went to the infamous Koinange Street that buzzes with activity at night only to find out the street empty after the Government ordered a curfew that started on Friday night at 7PM.





He recorded himself strolling the infamous red light district and complained that he couldn’t find a sex worker to quench his thirst.





“Niko hapa Koinange Street na hawako.” He recorded the video at Koinange Street on Friday night instead of following the Government’s directive ordering every Citizen to be at home by 7PM.





It’s never a dull day in Kenya.





Watch video.







