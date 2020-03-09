_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020- Controversial city pastor James Maina Nganga of Neno Evangelism, has lashed out at those who have been criticizing him and saying that he is a devil worshiper because of his massive wealth.





The rogue preacher went berserk and started hurling insults to his critiques in the pulpit, and bragged how he is wealthy, yet those who criticize him don’t even have a toilet.





Nganga vowed that he will lock the man-hoods of his haters and render them useless in bed.





Watch this video of the controversial preacher spitting the usual garbage in the pulpit.









