Thursday, March 12, 2020- Veteran Gospel singer, Owen Mwita alias Daddy Owen is on the receiving end from netizens after he accused the Kenyan media of doing enough to educate Kenyans about the Coronavirus pandemic.













Taking to twitter, Owen wrote: “ Kenyan media is busy talking about cheap Politics instead of taking time to educate the citizens about Corona Virus which was declared pandemic!





“How are we prepared as a Nation?





“Or they are waiting to write negativity when it hits Kenya? #coronaviruskenya ,”





His post did not go down well with a section of Kenyans who defended the media for doing a great job in reporting about this deadly coronavirus that has so far claimed the lives of over 3800 people worldwide.











