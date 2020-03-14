_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 14, 2020 - The neighbour to Kenya's first Coronavirus COVID-19 patient in Ongata Rongai, Nairobi, has broken silence and revealed unknown details after the government traced other people who came into contact with the infected lady.





The neighbour affirmed that the lady may have been staying with a man and the others between 10-15 men, did online jobs at the ground floor house on the five-storey building.





"There were between 10 to 15 men who would visit and work from the house, some of them volunteered for testing last night, Friday, March 13," the neighbour stated.





The source further added that by 11 am, the response team sprayed the 20 units, two and three-bedroom houses at the estate where the woman lived.





On Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the lady arrived in Kenya from London, UK and gave out a contact list of people she interacted with in the plane and upon landing.





The Emergency Response team then sent out to Rongai, where the 27-year-old woman lived, to trace the people he came in contact with.





The neighbour also confirmed that over 10 people who came in contact the coronavirus patient have been tested.





A local health centre was also declared an isolation facility as a team of trained health workers pitched camp in Rongai.





The government also traced the passengers in the plane she came with as Kagwe prayed that the case would be the only one in Kenya while asking Kenyans to maintain calm.





