Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - City Pastor Susan Munene of the “Twa Twa” fame has resurfaced with another video talking about sex and the online community is excited.





Pastor Susan, who mostly concentrates on sex during her sermons, thanked men who make women reach orgasm and noted that it’s normal for a man to nut but most women don’t reach orgasm.





According to Pastor Susan, so many women are suffering in silence because their partners don’t satisfy them in bed.





The city pastor-cum-sexologist further added that most men take 2 minutes to cum and so, any man who goes an extra mile to make his woman reach orgasm after cumming, deserves a pat on his back.









Listen here.



