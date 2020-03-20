_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 20, 2020 - Socialite Vera Sidika has broken her silence after a naughty Kenyan used her nude photo in a poster with an awareness message about the Coronavirus.





In the poster that has been widely shared on social media, the naughty but thoughtful creator of the poster placed a naked photo of the socialite with her famous derriere on display to catch people’s attention.





The poster reads:



Tublock the spread ya Hii Coronavirus Kenya.



Usijishike Macho, Mapua, na Mdomo kama hujaosha mkono.



Kaa home kama uko na symptoms zozote za Homa









Reacting to the poster, Vera, who didn’t seem to mind wrote:





“Apparently This pic is trending ...Whoever did this to me will not see heaven 😂 🤣 😂 Stay safe regardless ❤ ️ but 🤣 ”





So far, Kenya has confirmed seven cases and all the patients are in a stable condition at the Kenyatta National Hospital's isolation ward.





Meanwhile, over 200,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide with the death toll hitting 10,000.





See the post below.