Thursday, March 5, 2020 - This video of high school girls going wild and nearly exposing their undergarments in the name of dancing has shocked many.





In the short clip that is going viral on social media, the two girls were competing to outdo each other and ended up embarrassing themselves.





One of the girls nearly exposed her bare derriere while shaking what her mama gave her forcing her classmate to pull her skirt down.





The video has sparked outrage on social media with netizens castigating this shocking behavior.





The video was recorded in a South African School where such madness is common.





As someone noted, this could be one of the reasons why there is a high HIV prevalence rate in Mzansi.





Watch the video below.