Sunday, March 29, 2020- Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has wowed Kenyans after sharing a video of himself doing a freestyle rap on Coronavirus with his two sons.





In the short clip, Sakaja encourages Kenyans to stay at home and follow the advice given by medics to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.





So far Kenya has confirmed 38 cases and one death but the number could be higher given that very few people have been tested.





The government is set to roll out mass testing this coming week and only then will we know the real picture.





The Covid-19 pandemic has continued to cause havoc world over with the number of cases rising to over 600,000 and over 30,000 deaths. Watch the video below.



