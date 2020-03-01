Sunday March 1, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday invited all Nairobi MCAs to State House where they discussed issues facing Nairobi County among them the looming impeachment of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





During the meeting that was also attended by Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa and Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka, Minority leader in Nairobi, Peter Imwatok, vowed to soldier on with a motion to impeach the governor.





"It is a private motion and it has not been affected by the meeting. I will still bring it on Tuesday," Imwatok told journalists.





Imwatok was among a host of MPs allied to the ODM party who did not attend the meeting called by President Kenyatta at State House since he was in Kisumu for a burial.





He and other MCAs, including Minority Leader David Mberia, who was attending the BBI forum in Meru, lamented that they had received late communication from State House and thus could not honour the meeting.



