_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday March 27,2020- Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General, Dr. Ouma Oluga has been appointed Chief Officer of Health in Nairobi County.





In a circular from the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua dated March 23, Oluga was appointed to join 32 professionals who will under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services headed by Major General, Abdalla Badi.





Before the posting, Oluga served at Vihiga County’s department of Internal Medicine as a medical doctor.





The Moi University School of Medicine graduate was last year appointed president of all health workers in the world for a period of two years.





The Health Workers 4 All Coalition is a global coalition of health workers formed during the 71st World Health Assembly in 2018.





Ouma's first challenge will to see the running of Nairobi Health facilities especially Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Kayole which is run by cartels.



