_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - This female Pastor has shocked the world after claiming that her vagina is anointed and having sex with her cures male infertility.





Pastor Mrs. Veronica who is the founder of Life of Faith and Prosperity Ministry, in Nigeria, made these shocking announcement during her Sunday sermon over the weekend.





She went on to state that her mission on earth is to cure fertility problems in men which happens anytime she gets intimate with the infertile men.





“God gave me an anointed vagina, you only have to sleep with me and get healed of all your fertility problems.





“Men have gone through a lot in this generation and God sent me to liberate them.





“You can chose to believe me anointing or leave it but it remains true. Watch my video to hear the full message of yesterday”, she said.





Check out her photos.











