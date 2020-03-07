_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 7, 2020 - An emotional Judy Chepsoi, the widow of the late Sergeant John Kipyegon Kenei, broke down in tears yesterday after viewing the body of her husband for the first time since he passed away.





Judy detailed that the widow lamented that her life had been shred apart and she would struggle to raise her five-year-old child.





"What will I tell our children when they grow up? Who will help me raise them?”





"It's hard for me to believe he is dead. But I leave it to God," Chepsoi wondered.





Chepsoi was escorted from her husband's coffin as the agony of losing a breadwinner swept her away.





Kenei's father, John Chesang, spoke to the media, asking DCI George Kinoti to speed up investigations and urged him to release the deleted data recovered from his son's phone.





"We are finally at ease after the DCI revealed that my son was murdered.”





“ However, what we want to know are the contents of the data that was recovered from his phone.”





“Let that be made public just like the CCTV footage from Deputy President William Ruto's office, which was aired," Chesang urged.





"I have a strong conviction that my son's blood will forever haunt those who killed him.”





“He didn't commit any offence and his murder will not go unpunished. I urge all officers to do their duties without fear.”





“We expect transparency in the investigations without any form of cover-up for the sake of any other officer who may be working in such a risky environment," Chesang stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST