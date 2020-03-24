_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - Veteran Kenyan singer, Mwanaisha Abdallah better known as Nyota Ndogo, has urged her old Mzungu husband to keep himself safe from the Coronavirus.





The Mombasa based songstress is currently in Kenya while her husband, Henning Nielsen, is in Denmark.





Coronavirus has continued to spread rapidly world over with Denmark reporting 1,577 cases and 24 deaths.





The Watu na Viatu hit-singer also reminded her husband that he’s vulnerable due to his advanced age and urged him to be extra careful.





Taking to Instagram, she wrote:





‘My love pliz take care of yourself for me.





“Don’t let korona take you away from me.





“Ni mimi bibi chako kutoka kenya.





“I want you to know that I love you sooooo much.





“Alafu my love umeskia umbea?





“Eti wanasema tusikaribiane na watu waliotuzidi umri but siata mimi soon nakua nyanya baby.





“It’s me your wife mwanaisha abdallah nielsen.’





Nyota Ndogo tied the knot with her Danish lover in May 2016 in a lavish wedding that was highly publicized.



