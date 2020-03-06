_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020 - A University lady ranted on social media after she was chased out of class by a lecturer who claimed that she was indecently dressed.





In a viral video that she recorded and posted online, the lady is seen questioning whether the V-necked pink dress that she was wearing was really incident.





The lecturer told her that the dress resembles that of a prostitute and chased her away from the class.





She was ordered to go and change into something “better and decent”.





The student said the lecturer was not comfortable with her light pink coloured hair which matched with her pair of earrings and the pink dress.





Sharing the video, she asked if what she was wearing was really incident.





Watch and comment.