_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday March 15, 2020- Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo, has complained the laxity of Ministry of Health officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) despite the threat of Coronavirus.





The deadly disease, which has its epicenter in Wuhan, China has already claimed the lives of 5200 and infected over 150,000 across the globe.





On Friday, Kenya registered its first case of the disease that was declared a world pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).





Commenting about Coronavirus on Saturday, Mutula urged the minister to send health officials at the airport since there is no screening going on even of passengers coming from China and Italy which are the hot zones of the disease that has no cure.





“CS Mutahi and team should send a team to JKIA. Kenya Airports Authority has not received the memo on Corona . Automatic sanitizers in their shuttles, washrooms, exits is mandatory. I witnessed business as usual operations this afternoon,” Mutula wrote on his Twitter page.





There is also complains that nurses and doctors assigned at JKIA are doing nothing to stop the spread of the deadly disease.



