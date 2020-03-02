Monday, March 2, 2020 -Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the reason why members of the Kikuyu community are fully supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential quest in 2022.





Despite inroads by the opposition leader, Raila Odinga into the vote-rich region, members are still convinced that the DP, who goes by the moniker the hustler is the right person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is going home in 2022.





Raila Odinga and his brigade have been labelling Ruto as a corrupt person who will steal everything from public coffers but according to Mutahi Ngunyi this a good selling point for Ruto in Mt Kenya region.





“If you go to the Kikuyus and tell them that Ruto is a thief, remember that Kikuyus have been called thieves for a long time. Basically, you're telling them that Ruto is one of them.

Those tactics won't work,” Mutahi Ngunyi told K24 Punchline host, Anne Kiguta.



