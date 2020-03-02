



Monday March 2, 2020 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has said that Deputy President William Ruto will be impeached from his position before the 2022 elections.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ngunyi alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta's political romance with ODM leader Raila Odinga had put DP Ruto's place in jeopardy.





"The question is not whether he will be forced out of government or not.”





“The question is when.”





“Ruto is going to be impeached.”





“You can go and borrow a loan on that as well," he stated.





He revisited the recent political outings between Uhuru and Raila as a key pointer that Uhuru had taken a new political direction that left his deputy out of favour.





"If you are a married man, and then you bring in another woman into your house and then you tell your wife that it is not what you think it is, and then the woman stays, has a birthday party in Kisumu and they go there and return together.”





"And then you hold a party in Bomas, where you are laughing with one another, the other guy is looking very depressed and you keep telling him that it is not what it looks like?”





"If it quacks like a duck, and walks like one, then it is a duck.”





“The fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto is total and is final.”





“They should not even pretend about it," he stated.





He opined that DP Ruto was overbearing when he and President Kenyatta got into power in 2013 and allegedly acted as the co-President and usurped the President's powers, including the issuing of directives on the president's behalf.





"I think Uhuru was just miffing and waiting for the second term to show him his place.”

“All along I think Uhuru might have been genuine when he promised to support Ruto during the second term.”





"But the way Ruto behaved in round one, he looked at him and decided that he would not trust him with the presidency," Ngunyi stated.



