Friday March 27, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has sacked National Blood Transfusion Service director, Frida Govedi.





Govedi’s tenure was marked by consistent blood shortages across the country, largely due to a lack of blood collection bags, testing reagents and suspected corruption.





Govedi’s recent scandal was selling blood to the Somali Government and leaving Kenya’s blood banks empty.





Early this month, Kagwe wrote to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate cartels he claimed are responsible for the shortage of blood in the country.





Charles Rombo, a Senior Laboratory Technologist and Head of Safety and Quality at Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS), is expected to take over from April.





"This is to inform you it has been decided that you be and are hereby deployed to head the department of national blood transfusion, tissue and human organ transplant," Ministry of Health told Rombo.





Govedi has been deployed to treat patients at the pediatric wards of Kenyatta National Hospital.



