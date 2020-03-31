_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - The Ministry of Health has unveiled Kenyatta Teaching Referral and Research Hospital as one of the four health facilities that will deal with the treatment of Coronavirus patients.





Mbagathi Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital are among facilities dealing with Novel Coronavirus patients.





On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health unveiled the state of art KU hospital as its latest facility to deal with Coronavirus disease.





Here are photos of the KU hospital











