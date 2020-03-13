_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday March 13, 2020 - Newly appointed Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe is a clown going by what is happening in the Ministry of Health.



Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta formed a taskforce and instructed the Minister to come up with a strategy to prevent Coronavirus from landing in Kenya.





The virus which exploded in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province has claimed 4,600 lives with over 126,000 people infected globally out of whom 67,000 have recovered.





On Friday morning, a Kenyan lady was diagnosed with the deadly virus and she is in an isolation ward at Kenyatta National Hospital.





As Kenyans continue to panic due to the disease, former ODM Director of Political Affairs, Wafule Buke, has revealed that there is not screening of the disease at the Kenya/ Uganda border.