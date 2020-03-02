Monday, March 2, 2020 - An Indonesian woman was caned in public in Indonesia’s Aceh Province for having sex outside marriage, a crime punishable under strict local Islamic law.

The woman was whipped alongside seven other people outside a mosque in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh.





Dozens of people alongside religious officers gathered outside the mosque to watch the offenders as they received their punishment respectively.





In the photos, a masked sharia officer known as an, ‘algojo’, was pictured canning the offenders between five to 45 lashes on their backs.





Public whipping is a common form of punishment for a range of offences, including gambling, drinking alcohol, and having gay sex or relations outside marriage in Aceh, which is the only region in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country that imposes Islamic law.





