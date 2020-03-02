Monday March 2, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen shocked the country on Saturday after he told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop lying to Kenyans with his so called BBI reggae.





Speaking during the BBI rally in Meru, Murkomen urged political leaders to stop lying to Kenyans that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will solve Kenya’s economic challenges.





“We were elected so that we can help solve issues of the public.”





“Money was allocated to do so, therefore stop lying to Kenyans that the BBI, will solve the economy,” he said.





He also urged a section of political leaders to stop insulting Deputy President William Ruto adding that respecting the President comes hand in hand with respecting his deputy.





“I am happy today because people who insult DP Ruto have not been given chance to address the rally, and that should be the way forward for the BBI,” he said.





Murkomen hit out at Raila and BBI proponents over what he described as hypocrisy, saying that the same people who have not accepted that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the 2017 General Elections are the same people now telling Kenyans about BBI and unity.





He told leaders to first accept that President Uhuru won the 2017 polls before they can champion the BBI gospel.





“If we want to have the BBI, we must first accept the truth that, the people of mount Kenya and the people of Kenya voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta,”





“If the truth does not start from there, the nation cannot move forward,” he added.





He further urged politicians to abandon political fraud and lies because they are the biggest challenges in Kenyan politics, urging them to stand with the truth.





“If we want to unite Kenyans, let us stop political the lies and let people say what they want say,” he said.



