Wednesday, March 18, 2020

-Joseph Irungu alias, Jowie, who is the main suspect in the brutal murder of the late businesswoman Monica Kimani, has resurfaced online with a new name, less than three weeks after he came out of prison.





He has changed his name from Jowie to Kush Irungu on Instagram and in his latest Insta stories; the infamous play-boy posted a photo preparing to cook three humongous bull testicles.





Jowie posted the photo with the caption, “ Dawa”(medicine).









Some men believe that bull testicles boost libido and perhaps Jowie is preparing to boost back his libido and go on a hunting spree, after staying in prison for two years.





Ladies, the play-boy is back and ready to strike.



